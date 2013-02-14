FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's lifts Florida's Miami-Dade County debt outlook to stable
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Moody's lifts Florida's Miami-Dade County debt outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday lifted its ratings outlook to stable from negative on about $3 billion of Aa2-rated general obligation and Aa3 non-ad valorem debt issued by Florida’s Miami-Dade County.

“The stable outlook reflects the county’s stabilizing economic and tax base, as well as management’s ability to effectively re-align budgetary imbalances, while recognizing ongoing financial challenges in providing service level requirements to a poor residential base having limited financial flexibility,” Moody’s said in a news release.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.