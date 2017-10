Oct 19 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday revised to stable from negative its ratings outlook for aviation debt sold by Florida’s Miami-Dade County, saying passenger traffic at Miami International Airport was improving.

Fitch also affirmed the A ratings on $895 million of Miami-Dade County aviation revenue refunding bonds and $5.98 billion of the issuer’s outstanding parity aviation bonds, according to a news release [ID: nFIT632038]