Moody's sees pension-fees hike a positive for California gov'ts
April 19, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's sees pension-fees hike a positive for California gov'ts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said a hike in pension fees by the California Public Employees Retirement System will pressure other spending by local governments but will be a long-term credit positive for the state’s bond issuers.

“Despite the near-term pressure, in the long run the increased contributions are likely to benefit both local governments and the State of California,” the Wall Street credit-ratings group said in a commentary released on Friday.

California is rated A1, with a stable outlook, Moody’s said.

