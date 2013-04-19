Moody's sees pension-fees hike a positive for California gov'ts

April 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said a hike in pension fees by the California Public Employees Retirement System will pressure other spending by local governments but will be a long-term credit positive for the state’s bond issuers.

“Despite the near-term pressure, in the long run the increased contributions are likely to benefit both local governments and the State of California,” the Wall Street credit-ratings group said in a commentary released on Friday.

California is rated A1, with a stable outlook, Moody’s said.