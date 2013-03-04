FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's: Puerto Rico airport deal is credit positive
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 2:57 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Moody's: Puerto Rico airport deal is credit positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Final approvals of a deal to privatize Puerto Rico’s main airport add up to a credit positive for the heavily indebted Caribbean island, Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.

“The public-private partnership will provide the cash-strapped Puerto Rico Ports Authority (unrated), the airport’s operator, with an immediate up-front lease payment of $615 million,” Moody’s said.

“Of that amount, $491 million will pay down loans and loan guarantees from the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico (rated ‘Baa3 negative’), making the transaction credit positive for GDB, and in turn for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (rated ‘Baa3 negative’).”

Both federal regulators and Puerto Rico’s new governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, signed off last week on a 40-year agreement with Aerostar Airport Holdings LLC to operate Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

The deal for the Caribbean’s busiest airport, with nearly 9 million passengers a year, is a milestone in Puerto Rico’s privatization program and was valued by Puerto Rico officials at $2.57 billion.

“The privatization and transfer of risk will benefit the commonwealth at a time when the government is struggling with a seven-year economic downturn, lower-than-projected general government revenues in the current fiscal year ending 30 June, high debt levels and a severely under funded pension system,” Moody’s said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.