a year ago
June 30, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

S&P Global affirms ratings on U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Thursday affirmed the 'AA plus/A-1 plus' credit ratings and maintained its 'stable' outlook on the United States.

A high level of general government debt and the relatively short-term-oriented nature of policymaking constrained the ratings, the ratings agency said in a statement. (bit.ly/29iYCE4)

"The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view that over the next two years, the positive and negative rating factors are balanced", S&P said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

