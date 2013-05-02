S&P says tax revenues rise a positive for US state governments

May 2 (Reuters) - America’s state governments are taking in unexpectedly strong income tax revenues that are outpacing the growth of sales tax receipts during a tepid economic recovery, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said on Thursday.

Analysts David Hitchcock and Gabriel Petek described the trend as a credit positive and noted in a news release that states such as Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and Wyoming have had significant growth in revenues from severance taxes generated by mining and by oil and natural gas drilling.