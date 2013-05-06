FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennessee won't get quick lift from pension overhaul -Moody's
May 6, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 4 years

Tennessee won't get quick lift from pension overhaul -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said Tennessee’s pension reforms enacted nearly two weeks ago were a credit positive for the state government but would not deliver budget relief for several years.

Tennessee on April 24 created a new hybrid pension program for workers hired during fiscal 2014 and later. The changes include the roll-out of a defined contribution component for old-age incomes, while requiring smaller percentage contributions by the state and a new 5 percent contribution by workers.

“Although the lasting effects of this change will be significant, the budgetary effect over the next few fiscal years will be minimal,” Moody’s analyst Julius Vizner said in a note on Monday.

“The legislation is credit positive because it lowers the state’s contributions to the new plan and provides the state with greater control of its future pension expenses.”

Moody’s rates Tennessee as an Aaa credit. The outlook is stable.

