FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Divestiture could cost TVA its top debt rating, Moody's says
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Divestiture could cost TVA its top debt rating, Moody's says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - The Tennessee Valley Authority would likely lose its Aaa debt rating if the federal government divested the public power system after a strategic review proposed in President Barack Obama’s budget plan, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

The Wall Street credit group said in a news release no downgrade or other rating action was needed now because it was far from clear a divestiture would be approved by Congress. In addition, such a move might face political opposition in the seven states served by the power producing authority.

But Moody’s said: “In an event of a divesture, TVA is unlikely to maintain its Aaa rating.”

For details, please see

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.