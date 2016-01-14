Winning numbers selected in U.S. Powerball lottery drawing

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The winning numbers selected in Wednesday’s U.S. Powerball lottery drawing were 08 27 34 04 19 and the Powerball number 10, lottery officials said.

The jackpot for Powerball, played in 44 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and two territories, reached $1.5 billion, a world record for a lottery that a single ticket holder is eligible to win.

If no player has all six numbers, the grand prize will keep rising ahead of the next scheduled drawing on Saturday, when it is expected to reach $2 billion.