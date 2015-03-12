FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giant Eagle recalls bread over milk allergen
March 12, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Giant Eagle recalls bread over milk allergen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Giant Eagle Inc is recalling some of its Irish Soda Bread because it contains an undeclared milk allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.

One customer has reportedly fallen ill after eating the bread, the FDA said in a statement. The Pittsburgh company is recalling Irish Soda Bread baked and sold inside Giant Eagle supermarkets between Feb. 24 and March 11.

The allergen “creates the potential for serious health consequences if consumed by those with milk allergies,” the statement said.

About 2,000 customers bought the bread in Giant Eagle and Market District stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia, it said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)

