FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stage and riser caddies being recalled due to injury concerns
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Stage and riser caddies being recalled due to injury concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Midwest Folding Products is voluntarily recalling about 5,300 stage and riser caddies due to the risk of injury or death, the Chicago company and Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

The caddies are used to store stages and risers, and the latches do not automatically close to secure them, according to a statement on the CPSC’s website. Unsecured stages and risers can fall off the caddies and onto people.

A 3-year-old girl died in May 2011 in Greenville, South Carolina, when part of a portable stage fell out of the caddy and onto her at a church.

The caddies are brown, gray or black metal and hold six stage or riser platforms, the statement said.

The recalled caddies were sold by Midwest Folding Products’ dealers from January 1989 through March 2012 for about $1,200. (Reporting by Ian Simpson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.