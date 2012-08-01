Stage and riser caddies being recalled due to injury concerns

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Midwest Folding Products is voluntarily recalling about 5,300 stage and riser caddies due to the risk of injury or death, the Chicago company and Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

The caddies are used to store stages and risers, and the latches do not automatically close to secure them, according to a statement on the CPSC’s website. Unsecured stages and risers can fall off the caddies and onto people.

A 3-year-old girl died in May 2011 in Greenville, South Carolina, when part of a portable stage fell out of the caddy and onto her at a church.

The caddies are brown, gray or black metal and hold six stage or riser platforms, the statement said.

The recalled caddies were sold by Midwest Folding Products’ dealers from January 1989 through March 2012 for about $1,200. (Reporting by Ian Simpson)