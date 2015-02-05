Sea Gull chandeliers recalled after falls from ceilings

(Reuters) - Sea Gull Lighting Products is recalling about 9,600 chandeliers after reports they can fall from ceilings and have caused property damage, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The recall by the Skokie, Illinois, company involves seven collections of chandeliers, including Brandywine, Laurel Leaf, Newport and New Verona, the commission said in a statement. They were made in China.

The screw collar that holds the chandeliers to the ceiling mount can break, causing the chandelier to fall, the statement said.

The company has received four reports of the chandeliers falling from the ceiling and about $1,600 in property damage has been reported. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves about 8,800 chandeliers in the United States and 800 in Canada, the statement said.

The chandeliers were sold through electrical supply and furnishings stores and other retailers, including online. They were sold from November 2006 through August 2013 for between $250 and $750.