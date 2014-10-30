FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tectron USB storage chargers recalled over fire risk
October 30, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Tectron USB storage chargers recalled over fire risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tectron International of Vernon, California, is recalling about 55,000 USB charging cables after two reports of them melting, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The three-in-one cables are used to charge Apple Inc iPhones and iPads and Google Inc Android phones, the commission said in a statement.

Tectron has received two reports of the charger overheating and melting. There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

The chargers were sold at distributors for school fund-raisers from July to August for about $3.50, the statement said. They were made in China.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
