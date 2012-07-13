FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA warns about Mexicali brand products on listeria concerns
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 13, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

FDA warns about Mexicali brand products on listeria concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers on Friday against eating products of the Mexicali Cheese Corp because the deadly listeria bacteria has been found in some of them.

Mexicali Cheese, of Woodhaven, New York, has failed to comply with a May 1 court order to stop making and distributing food until safety steps have been carried out, the FDA said in an emailed statement.

The tainted food was distributed in the New York area and in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The FDA is asking retailers to remove any Mexicali products from their shelves, the statement said.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets issued warnings about the products on June 29 and July 2.

They are in 14-ounce tubs and are labeled Mexicali Queso Fresco Mexicano, Mexican Style Fresh Cheese; Acatlan Queso Fresco, Fresh Cheese; Mi Quesito Mexicano, Mexican Cheese; and Quesillo Ecuatoriano, Ecuadorian Style Cheese.

Listeria can cause listeriosis and outbreaks are usually associated with deli meats, unpasteurized cheeses and smoked refrigerated seafood products.

Listeriosis symptoms include fever and muscle aches, sometimes preceded by diarrhea and other gastric problems.

Attempts to contact Mexicali Cheese were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Todd Eastham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.