FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicco high chairs recalled in US, Canada on injury concerns
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 12, 2012 / 7:32 PM / in 5 years

Chicco high chairs recalled in US, Canada on injury concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Artsana USA Inc is recalling about 486,000 Chicco Polly high chairs because of injuries from pegs on the back legs, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada said on Thursday.

Artsana, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, knows of 21 reports of children being bruised or cut from falling against the pegs, which are used for tray storage, according to a statement on the CPSC website.

The injuries include four cuts that needed medical attention and a scratched cornea.

The recall comprises about 455,000 chairs in the United States and 30,690 in Canada, the statement said. The chairs were built in China.

The chairs were sold at stores and online from January 2005 to July 2012 for between $100 and $150. The chairs being recalled were made before Oct. 13, 2010, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.