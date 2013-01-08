FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisher-Price warns about mold on 800,000 baby seats
January 8, 2013

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Fisher-Price Inc has advised
buyers of 800,000 infant recliner seats to stop using the seats
immediately if mold is found growing on them, the Consumer
Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.
    Fisher-Price, a unit of Mattel Inc, received 600
reports of mold on its Rock 'N Play Infant Sleepers. Sixteen
consumers reported infants were treated for respiratory issues,
coughs and hives after sleeping in the product.
    The East Aurora, New York, company advised buyers to inspect
the recliner seats for mold under the seat cushion, the CPSC
said in a statement on its website.
    Consumers can call the company for cleaning instructions or
further help if mold is found, it said. Seats in stores were not
included in the announcement.
    Mold can develop between the removable seat cushion and the
plastic frame of the sleeper when it remains wet or moist or is
infrequently cleaned, the CPSC said.
    The Chinese-made product has been sold online and in U.S.
stores since September 2009 for between $50 and $85.

