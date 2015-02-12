FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kidde recalls fire extinguishers over discharge failure
February 12, 2015

Kidde recalls fire extinguishers over discharge failure

(Reuters) - Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Company Inc is recalling almost 5 million plastic valve disposable fire extinguishers because they fail to discharge fully, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Mebane, North Carolina, company has received 11 reports of the extinguishers not discharging as expected, the commission said in a statement. No injuries have been reported.

The recall covers 31 models with Zytel black plastic valves. It involves about 4.6 million units in the United States and 175,000 in Canada, the statement said.

The extinguishers were sold at retailers and online from August 2013 through November 2014. The prices ranged from $18 to about $200.

The devices were made in Mexico.

