SanMar recalls Precious Cargo baby garments over snap closures
August 6, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

SanMar recalls Precious Cargo baby garments over snap closures

Ian Simpson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - SanMar Corp is recalling Precious Cargo one-piece baby garments because the snaps can come loose and become a choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The privately-held company, based in Issaquah, Washington, has received no reports of incidents or injuries about the items, the commission said in a statement.

The recall covers about 479,000 garments sold at promotional distributors, screen printers, embroiderers and gift shops from July 2014 to July 2015 for about $4, it said. The clothing was made in Vietnam.

