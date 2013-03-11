FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kolcraft to pay $400,000 over recall of play yards
March 11, 2013
March 11, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

Kolcraft to pay $400,000 over recall of play yards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Kolcraft Enterprises Inc has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $400,000 and revamp its controls after the recall of a million play yards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Monday.

The Chicago-based company had recalled the play yards - a version of what is commonly known as a play pen - in 2009 after about 350 reports of the items collapsing. At least 21 injuries were reported, including a concussion, the commission said in a statement.

The CPSC voted 2-1 to approve the penalty agreement provisionally.

Under the accord, Kolcraft will pay a $400,000 penalty and “agrees to implement robust changes to its internal control and compliance systems,” the statement said.

The agreement stemmed from a defect involving Kolcraft Travelin’ Tot play yards and play yards made by Kolcraft for Carter‘s, Sesame Street, Jeep, Contours, Care Bare and Eric Carle.

The play yards were sold from January 2000 through January 2009 for between $50 and $160. Their side rail can fail to latch properly and can unlatch when a child pushes against it, raising the risk of a fall, the commission said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

