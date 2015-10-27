LaRose recalls toy over hubcap hazard

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - LaRose Industries is recalling about 11,000 Chinese-made Peanuts Flying Ace riding toys because the hubcaps can come off and be swallowed by young children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The Randolph, New Jersey-based company is recalling six models patterned after airplanes. The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries, the commission said in a statement.

The toys were sold in Target Corp stores from July to August for about $40.