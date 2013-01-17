FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Prestige cookware recalled for fire, burn hazard
January 17, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Royal Prestige cookware recalled for fire, burn hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hy Cite Enterprises LLC is voluntarily recalling about 560,000 Royal Prestige 9-Ply Thermal Wall Cookware pots and pans because they pose a fire and burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.

The Madison, Wisconsin, company knows of 1,136 reports of the stainless steel cookware collapsing or deforming, the CPSC said in a statement.

In one case, hot oil spattered a person when the pan collapsed inward while cooking.

The Italian-made cookware was sold door to door for between $250 and $800 for individual pieces and from $800 to $3,500 for sets, the CPSC said.

Consumers are advised to stop using the cookware and contact Hy Cite on how to send it in for repair. Damaged pots and pans will be replaced.

