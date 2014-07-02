FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Black & Decker recalls 108,000 routers because of shock risk
July 2, 2014

Black & Decker recalls 108,000 routers because of shock risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc is recalling about 108,000 Porter-Cable routers because the power tool’s uninsulated handles pose a risk of electrical shock, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

The recall by Porter-Cable, a Black & Decker unit based in Towson, Maryland, involves four production routers and one production router base, the commission said in a statement.

About 100,000 routers, which are used to cut grooves in metal or wood, are being pulled in the United States along with about 7,800 in Canada, it said.

The side handles are uninsulated and could be a risk for electrical shock. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The Mexican-made routers were sold at equipment suppliers from 1990 to April 2014 at prices ranging from $85 to $690, depending on the model, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

