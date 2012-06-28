FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Children's sleepwear recalled on flammability fears
June 28, 2012 / 9:37 PM / in 5 years

Children's sleepwear recalled on flammability fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Three U.S. companies are recalling about 228,000 items of children’s sleepwear because of concerns they could catch fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

Rigo International Inc, of Los Angeles, is recalling about 210,000 Boys and Girls Pull-On Lounge Pants and Girls Boxers, the CPSC said in a statement.

Rigo received one report of a garment catching fire and causing severe burns to a 9-year-old boy. The clothes are all-cotton and have elastic or fabric waistbands.

PajamaGram, of Shelburne, Vermont is pulling about 12,000 pairs of children’s pajamas made of polyester fleece. No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.

Isthtex Textile Products Inc, of Duluth, Georgia also is recalling about 6,000 Gabiano Collection Boys and Girls Pajamas, Sets and Gowns. No injuries have been reported.

The recalls are voluntary. All the recalled items were made in China and failed to meet U.S. flammability standards, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

