Big Lots recalls tabletop torches after burn incidents

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc is recalling about 30,000 tabletop torches after reports the device burned nine people, two seriously, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Columbus, Ohio, company is recalling large and small round tabletop torches that have a wick and burn liquid citronella fuel, the CPSC said in a statement.

“Big Lots has received 20 reports of liquid fuel erupting from the torches with high flames, including two serious injuries with second- and third-degree burns and seven with minor burns,” the statement said.

All the incidents caused property damage, it said. The torches should be returned to Big Lot stores for refunds.

The torches were made in India and sold at Big Lot stores from March to June for between $8 and $20.