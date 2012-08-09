GE Appliances recalls 1.3 mln dishwashers over fire hazard

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - GE Appliances is recalling about 1.3 million dishwashers because of potential risk of fire, the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.

An electrical failure in the dishwasher’s heating element can pose a fire hazard. GE has received 15 reports of fires, the Louisville, Kentucky, company and the CPSC said in a statement.

The recall involves GE, GE Adora, GE Eterna, GE Profile and Hotpoint brand dishwashers.

The appliances were sold nationwide from March 2006 to August 2009 for between $350 and $850. They were made in the United States. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)