US refinery closure would squeeze E coast gasoline supply -EIA

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Inforamtion Administration on Monday said it expects a 160,000 barrel per day gap in gasoline supply on the East Coast in 2012 if a Philadelphia refinery shuts down.

In an update of its analysis of the effects of closures of northeast refineries, the EIA also said prices of ultra-low sulfur diesel could rise due to higher Jones Act tanker prices transporting product to east coast. (Reporting by Janet McGurty and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio)