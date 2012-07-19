UPDATE 2-Motiva to restart Port Arthur crude unit in early 2013

* Motiva confirms lengthy outage at biggest US refinery * High levels of caustic sodium hydroxide in CDU, Motiva says * CDU is cornerstone of 5-year, $10 billion plant expansion By Kristen Hays HOUSTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A new giant crude distillation unit (CDU) at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery will restart in early 2013, the company said on Thursday, its first confirmation of the lengthy time frame for repairing extensive corrosion at the largest U.S. refinery. Motiva, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco, said the pitted and scarred 325,000-bpd CDU at its newly-expanded Texas refinery "is targeting to restart the crude unit in early 2013." Motiva's previous guidance for restart was more vague at "several months." The company did not give further details on the timing of the restart. "Normal operations will resume as soon as it is safely possible to do so," Shell spokeswoman Kayla Macke said. The statement comes after a month-long investigation and essentially confirms Reuters' June 19 report that the new unit -- the cornerstone of its five-year, $10 billion expansion -- could be out of service for up to 12 months to repair extensive corrosion. "Preliminary inspection found that part of the unit had been accidentally contaminated with high levels of caustic (sodium hydroxide), which resulted in cracks in stainless steel piping and other parts of the crude unit," Motiva said on Thursday. Caustics are meant to keep crude oil from clogging refinery units, but in Motiva's unit, turned into a destructive vapor as the CDU was being restarted on June 9 following a brief stoppage for unrelated minor repairs. The refinery's older 275,000-bpd crude unit was operating normally, Motiva said, as were all seven of its other expansion units, though some were running at reduced rates. "Motiva is working to optimize operations without the new crude unit," Macke said. According to sources, a relatively small amount of caustic inadvertently seeped into the refinery's CDU in June while workers were repairing a minor leak, unleashing an invisible but devastating corrosive agent that wreaked havoc on the plant's heaters and piping. The new CDU is the centerpiece of the expansion that pushed the plant's overall capacity to 600,000 bpd, surpassing Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,500-bpd Baytown, Texas refinery as the country's largest. Motiva started up the new crude unit in April, and it had nearly reached full capacity by May 31, when Motiva held a commissioning ceremony near the plant featuring Shell CEO Peter Voser and Saudi Aramco CEO Khalid Al-Falih. The unit shut the following week for the valve repair, and during that time the caustic seeped into it and vaporized into a corrosive agent. Getting the crude unit back into production is expected to cost $300 million to $400 million -- about the cost of its initial construction, industry analysts say. Crude units perform the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provide feedstock for all other production units.