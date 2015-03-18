FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US refiners able to process domestic oil glut through 2016 -survey
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

US refiners able to process domestic oil glut through 2016 -survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. refiners have enough infrastructure to process increased domestic oil production through at least 2016, according to an industry survey released on Wednesday.

Advanced drilling techniques are delivering more ‘super light’ oil to a refining industry that has been building heavy crude oil infrastructure but the industry is adjusting, according to a report from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Industry.

A survey of refiners indicates that the industry “has more than enough processing capability to absorb all new U.S. super light oil production that the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is projecting through 2016.”

For a link to the report, click here:

tinyurl.com/q6e2z7d (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.