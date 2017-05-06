By Pete Schroeder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Main Street lenders emerged from a
meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week confident
that his vision for an overhaul of banking regulation would set
up a favorable environment for their industry.
Reducing lending rules for the industry, a key source of
credit for small businesses and farmers that has been shrinking
and struggling under post-financial crisis regulation, is one of
the few things both political parties as well as the president
can agree on.
"They understand our business model, and have an
appreciation for the fact that community banks are unique,"
Rebeca Romero-Rainey, chief executive of Centinel Bank of Taos,
New Mexico, said of the administration.
Trump has suggested resurrecting a form of the
Depression-era Glass-Steagall law to separate capital markets
operations from traditional lending. He has not consistently
defined what that would look like but has floated the idea of an
actual breakup of large banks, a prospect that bosses of Wall
Street lenders have downplayed.
Signs have emerged however that at the very least Trump and
his team are interested in creating a system that involves fewer
rules for smaller banks.
"The President’s pro-growth agenda, including instituting
what he has called a '21st century Glass-Steagall,' will allow
these banks to spend less time complying with unnecessary
requirements, many of which were designed to police much larger
entities, and more time, infusing their communities and local
small businesses with capital," White House spokesman Sean
Spicer said this week.
The influence of the industry was on display this week when
Trump and his senior lieutenants feted community bankers at the
White House ahead of their annual conference on Monday, a show
of access and acceptance not seen in recent administrations.
More than 1,600 community banks, or a quarter of the
industry, have disappeared since the enactment of the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law in 2010, data from the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation showed.
Bipartisan support to arrest that trend is unsurprising.
While community banks may not have the lobbying firepower of
Wall Street, they are a powerful political force given their
presence in every congressional district across the country.
"Democrats and Republicans have long agreed that small,
well-managed banks shouldn't be bogged down with needless red
tape," said Senator Sherrod Brown, the top Democrat on the
Senate Banking Committee in a statement to Reuters.
"Democrats are ready and able to continue working with
Republicans to tailor the rules where it makes sense, but not if
it means hurting consumers or resurrecting risky Wall Street
behavior."
A bill to neutralize much of the post-crisis legislation
designed to rein in Wall Street that community bankers say
saddled them with outsized regulations is expected to fail amid
opposition from Democrats.
That measure, from Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling,
is expected to pass the House sometime this summer, but is
unlikely to gain momentum in the Senate where Democrats' votes
are necessary to pass.
But more modest proposals to ease the regulatory burden on
community banks could be successful. Senate Banking Chairman
Mike Crapo, a Republican who will play a key role in shepherding
any changes to financial rules through Congress, has said he
would like to focus on community banks as a key part of his
panel's agenda.
"They’re looking for a system that’s just proportionate,"
said Romero-Rainey, who will take over as head of the
Independent Community Bankers of America trade group in May
2018.
FED ADVOCATE
Community banks, typically privately owned institutions with
less than $10 billion in assets and often with fewer than 100
employees, are a world away from Wall Street banks.
The community banks often lack large compliance departments
and have technology budgets a fraction of those at big banks,
and have struggled to keep up with reporting requirements and
regulatory scrutiny under post-crisis rules, even with some
exemptions created by Congress.
To be sure, even without legislative change, the big banks
are also expecting regulatory relief as Trump appointees in the
Federal Reserve, Treasury and other agencies are able to
influence how existing rules are interpreted.
Meanwhile, for the first time the community bankers are
expecting to have an advocate at the Fed. The Trump
administration is looking for candidates to fill a seat on the
Federal Reserve Board designated for someone with experience in
community banking.
That spot, created by law in 2014, has sat vacant and
President Obama's selection stalled out in the Senate.