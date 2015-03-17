FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-U.S. Treasury doesn't see regulation behind Oct 15 volatility
March 17, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-U.S. Treasury doesn't see regulation behind Oct 15 volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is concerned with maintaining high levels of capital market liquidity, but it doesn’t think tighter regulations reduced liquidity enough to drive a sharp swing in financial markets last October, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said.

“We are concerned about making sure that we maintain the most liquid markets in the world,” Lew told lawmakers on Tuesday. “I do think that it is a mistake to attribute to regulatory policy what happened on October 15.” (Reporting by Jason Lange)

