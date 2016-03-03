FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. regulators seek more public input on large truck efficiency rules
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. regulators seek more public input on large truck efficiency rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said Thursday they are reopening a proposal to boost fuel efficiency of medium and heavy duty trucks through 2027, asking for additional public input on the planned stringency.

The decision by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Environmental Protection Agency to consider additional public comments comes amid a sharp slump in U.S. large truck sales that has led to thousands of layoffs.

On Feb. 25, top United Auto Workers leaders met with NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind and other officials in Washington to raise concerns that a final regulation “that pushes the stringencies too far could have serious impacts on” manufacturers, according to a NHTSA summary of the meeting released this week. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.