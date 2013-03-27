FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. regulator issues fraud alert on doctor-owned distributors
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S. regulator issues fraud alert on doctor-owned distributors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. government watchdog has issued a warning about the risk for fraud in arrangements under which doctors buy an ownership interest in a medical device distributor and then share in its profits from sales to hospitals.

In a March 26 report, the Office of Inspector General said its longstanding guidance “makes clear that the opportunity for a referring physician to earn a profit, including through an investment in an entity for which he or she generates business, could constitute illegal remuneration under the anti-kickback statute.”

It what is known as a Special Fraud Alert, the regulator was addressing Physician Owned Distributors, called PODs, which are most commonly used in orthopedics.

“The anti-kickback statute is violated if even one purpose of the remuneration is to induce such referrals,” the report said.

In a research note, Cowen & Co brokerage said, “We believe the strong language in the OIG’s Special Fraud Alert will serve as a disincentive for hospitals to utilize and physicians to join PODs.”

Wells Fargo said it believes OIG is taking a critical view of the POD business model and that any curtailment of PODs would be a positive development for the large manufacturers of spinal devices, including Medtronic Inc, Johnson & Johnson, and Nuvasive Inc.

These big companies do not participate in PODs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.