LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 31 (Reuters) - The Arkansas House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a controversial “religious freedom” bill similar to one recently approved in Indiana, over protests from human rights groups who say it could open the door to discrimination against gays and lesbians.

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson has said he would sign the measure. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Steve Barnes; Editing by Sandra Maler)