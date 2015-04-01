FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arkansas governor sends religion bill back for rewrite
April 1, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Arkansas governor sends religion bill back for rewrite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, April 1 (Reuters) - Arkansas’ Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Wednesday he is sending the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act back to the legislature for a rewrite, to strike the right balance between religious freedom and tolerance for diversity.

The announcement was a reversal for Hutchinson, who earlier said he would sign the bill into law. The governor had come under huge pressure from business and civil rights groups who said the law would potentially discriminate against gays. (Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by James Dalgleish)

