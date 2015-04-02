FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arkansas House approves revised religion bill, sends to governor
April 2, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Arkansas House approves revised religion bill, sends to governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 2 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday approved a revised religion bill, changing sections in the previous measure that critics said targeted gays.

The bill now goes to Governor Asa Hutchinson, who had asked for the changes. He had also received a request from world’s biggest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc., which is based in the state, to veto the previous measure. (Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)

