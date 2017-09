March 31 (Reuters) - Indiana Governor Mike Pence said on Tuesday he will “correct” this week the state’s new Religious Freedom Restoration Act to make it clear that businesses cannot use it to deny services to same-sex couples.

The Republican governor was reacting to widespread backlash against the act he signed into law last week. Pence said the law was about religious freedom, but critics said it would allow businesses to discriminate. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Suzannah Gonzales)