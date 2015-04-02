FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Indiana bill will contain language on sexual orientation
April 2, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

New Indiana bill will contain language on sexual orientation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - A revision to Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act will prohibit discrimination of people based on sexual orientation or gender identity, former Indianapolis Mayor and Eli Lilly executive Bart Peterson said at a news conference on Thursday.

Indiana’s Republican leadership agreed to rewrite the law after an outcry by business leaders and civil rights groups saying it potentially discriminated against gays and lesbians.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Suzannah Gonzales

