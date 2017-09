April 2 (Reuters) - Indiana Governor Mike Pence signed on Thursday clarifications to the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act to protect gays and lesbians from discrimination after a firestorm of criticism from businesses and civil rights groups.

Pence, a Republican, said in a news release that the bill had been misunderstood, and he emphasized that it still protects religious liberties. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech)