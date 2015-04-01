FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2015

Walmart commends Arkansas governor for reconsidering religion law

April 1 (Reuters) - Retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. commended the Arkansas governor on Wednesday for reconsidering a religion law for which the company sought a veto after it drew national criticism for opening the door to discrimination against gays and lesbians.

The world’s largest retailer, which is based in the state, encouraged lawmakers to “make certain any legislation does not encourage discrimination,” it said on a statement posted on Twitter.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

