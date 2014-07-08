Remington to settle lawsuit over rifle triggers

July 8 (Reuters) - The Remington Arms Co has agreed to settle a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims a flawed trigger in a popular line of hunting rifles can cause them to fire unexpectedly, according to court filings.

The company and plaintiff Ian Pollard have reached an agreement on the material terms of a nationwide settlement, which is being finalized, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

The filing last week did not disclose further details of the settlement, which it said would be submitted by Oct. 30.

Pollard, a Missouri resident, claimed in his 2013 lawsuit that a Model 700 hunting rifle he had purchased in 2000 fired unexpectedly without any pull of the trigger on three different occasions due to a defective mechanism.

He claimed that the company had known for decades that the problem existed in numerous rifles but failed to issue adequate warnings or recalls.

The company in court filings denied that the trigger mechanism was defective or unsafe.

Lawyers for Pollard and Remington could not immediately be reached for comment.

North Carolina-based Remington is controlled by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. Remington has sold more than 5.8 million Model 700 rifles over more than 50 years, according to a regulatory filing.

The case is Pollard v. Remington Arms Co, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, No. 13-86. (Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Ted Botha and Mohammad Zargham)