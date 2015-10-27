U.S. to sell 58 mln barrels from strategic oil reserve-Bloomberg

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The United States plans to sell 58 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve between 2018 and 2025 under a budget deal reached on Monday by the White House and top lawmakers from both parties, Bloomberg reported.

The proposed sale represents more than 8 percent of the 695 million barrels of reserves, held in four sites along the Gulf of Mexico coast, the report said. (bloom.bg/1H6CjcH) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)