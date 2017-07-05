THIBODAUX, Louisiana, July 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
L ouise St. Pierre paints pictures of shacks and swamps on the
insides of oyster shells - tiny scenes of Cajun culture she sees
washing away amid the rising saltwater and periodic floods
inundating southern Louisiana.
"Our culture is dying," said St. Pierre, who lives in
Lafourche Parish, where cypress trees are hung with lacy strands
of Spanish moss and alligators lurk in bayous, the region's
slow-moving swamp waterways. "It's not like it was."
People are moving away from the parish, or county, some 60
miles (97 km) southwest of New Orleans, faced with growing flood
risks and unable to pay for insurance, which can reach thousands
of dollars and is required by mortgage banks in high-risk areas.
Since Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, nearly 10 percent of
Lafourche's population has left its southernmost end that is
flood-prone and vulnerable to storm surges.
Attrition due to soaring insurance premiums is visible from
the proliferation of "For Sale" signs on houses and boats, said
Gary LaFleur, a biologist and faculty member at the Center for
Bayou Studies at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.
"No government is coming in and kicking people out, but all
of a sudden the insurance rates are going up so high that it's
like a slow economic way of leading to a ghost town," he told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Within 50 years the town is
gone."
Lafourche has been home for centuries to Cajuns who are
descended from French-speaking settlers expelled in the 18th
century from what is now Canada. Cajun culture is renowned for
its spicy cuisine and lively traditional music.
"It's a lifestyle, people, language - just the way you were
brought up by your parents and grandparents," said St. Pierre.
Traditions such as the blessing of the fleets in the bayous
- once an annual ceremony for shrimpers and others - are dimming
as the ranks of family-owned fishing boats dwindle, he said.
"When you see one shrimp boat and it's followed by five
party boats, you think, aww, this isn't as cool as it used to
be," he said.
St. Pierre, known as Ms. Louise, sells her miniature Cajun
paintings to customers at craft shows.
"They can send them to their nephew in New York and say,
'Hey, that is a part of our culture. Don't forget'," she said.
OIL MONEY
St. Pierre, 65, learned French from her grandparents and
meets each Tuesday night with fellow francophones, whose numbers
are falling. Fewer than 14,000 people in Lafourche are native
French speakers, according to the latest census figures, down
from some 16,000 a decade earlier.
And St. Pierre cooks a mean Cajun meal. "I can make you
gumbo and jambalaya, and do your etouffees and of course boiled
shrimp and crawfish, fried oysters," she said. "And I love
alligator tails."
But oyster beds were hit hard by the massive BP oil
spill in 2010, crabs are under pressure from wetland loss, and
cheap foreign imports have depressed local seafood prices.
Added to that, saltwater intrusion from the Gulf of Mexico
is killing vegetation where rabbit, deer and other Cajun
delicacies used to thrive, she said.
Towns such as Leeville, once a vibrant fishing center, are
under threat. The main artery was elevated to a causeway to
avoid rising water, so the road that went through downtown now
goes overhead, LaFleur said.
"Leeville didn't get washed away, but because they had to
raise the road, now people just don't go to Leeville anymore,"
he said. "That's kind of killing that community right there."
Locals worry too about a loss of federal funding to protect
the coast, advocated by the Trump administration.
Under the 2006 Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA),
four states, including Louisiana, get nearly 40 percent of
federal oil revenue from drilling off their coasts.
Louisiana officials have said the state could see as much as
$140 million of GOMESA money for coastal restoration in a year.
But Trump's proposed budget would divert that cash to the
federal treasury. The Obama administration also sought to divert
GOMESA funding but was blocked by Congress.
"If we don't get that money this year, you can just kiss
everything goodbye," St. Pierre said.
