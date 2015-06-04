FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Subway restaurants to drop artificial ingredients from its menu
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Subway restaurants to drop artificial ingredients from its menu

Kylie Gumpert

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Sandwich chain Subway on Thursday said it would drop artificial ingredients from its menu, joining a number of fast food companies that have made similar moves toward healthier products.

The move applies to items produced by Subway restaurants, such as sandwiches, soups, salads and cookies.

The largest fast food chain in the world, which is privately held, said it will replace artificial ingredients with natural equivalents in North American establishments by 2017.

Companies including Panera Bread Co, Noodles and Co as well as Yum Brands Inc’s Taco Bell and Pizza Hut made similar promises earlier this year.

The chain, which has over 43,000 restaurants in 110 countries, has already made a number of moves toward healthier menus for all its stores. It removed artificial trans-fat in 2008, reduced sodium in 2009 and removed high fructose corn syrup from sandwiches and salads in 2014.

Elizabeth Stewart, the company’s director of corporate social responsibility said Subway’s transition would not affect current relationships with suppliers and the company does not expect higher prices for customers from the switch.

“There is an overall trend in food cost increase,” Stewart said. “If in the future our costs go up it will be driven by the trend in food costs, and not this initiative.” (Reporting by Kylie Gumpert; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.