4 months ago
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
#Earnings Season
April 7, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 4 months ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 7 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS 
 
  
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company                 Event Name
 12-Apr-2017  07:00       FAST.O   Fastenal Co             Q1 2017 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
 12-Apr-2017  BMO         DAL.N    Delta Air Lines Inc     Q1 2017 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
 13-Apr-2017  08:00       WFC.N    Wells Fargo & Co        Q1 2017 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 13-Apr-2017  BMO         PNC.N    PNC Financial Services  Q1 2017 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings
                                   Group Inc               Release
 13-Apr-2017  BMO         JPM.N    JPMorgan Chase & Co     Q1 2017 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
 13-Apr-2017  BMO         C.N      Citigroup Inc           Q1 2017 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 

    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

