June 16 Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 20-Jun-2017 AMC ADBE.O Adobe Systems Inc Q2 2017 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release 20-Jun-2017 16:15 FDX.N FedEx Corp Q4 2017 FedEx Corp Earnings Release 20-Jun-2017 BMO LEN.N Lennar Corp Q2 2017 Lennar Corp Earnings Release 20-Jun-2017 AMC RHT.N Red Hat Inc Q1 2018 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release 21-Jun-2017 BMO KMX.N Carmax Inc Q1 2018 Carmax Inc Earnings Release 22-Jun-2017 BMO ACN.N Accenture PLC Q3 2017 Accenture PLC Earnings Release 22-Jun-2017 AMC BBBY.O Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q1 2017 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Earnings Release 22-Jun-2017 BMO CCL.N Carnival Corp Q2 2017 Carnival Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)