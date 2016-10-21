FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS  
 Date         Time    RIC      Company                         Event Name
 24-Oct-2016  BMO     VFC.N    VF Corp                         Q3 2016 VF Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2016  BMO     KMB.N    Kimberly-Clark Corp             Q3 2016 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2016  AMC     V.N      Visa Inc                        Q4 2016 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2016  AMC     ZION.O   Zions Bancorp                   Q3 2016 Zions Bancorp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2016  AMC     AVB.N    AvalonBay Communities Inc       Q3 2016 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  06:00   WHR.N    Whirlpool Corp                  Q3 2016 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  06:00   CNC.N    Centene Corp                    Q3 2016 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  06:30   BHI.N    Baker Hughes Inc                Q3 2016 Baker Hughes Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  NTS     AAPL.O   Apple Inc                       Q4 2016 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  NTS     AKAM.O   Akamai Technologies Inc         Q3 2016 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  07:00   MAS.N    Masco Corp                      Q3 2016 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  07:15   UA.N     Under Armour Inc                Q3 2016 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  07:30   CAT.N    Caterpillar Inc                 Q3 2016 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     GM.N     General Motors Co               Q3 2016 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     VLO.N    Valero Energy Corp              Q3 2016 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     MRK.N    Merck & Co Inc                  Q3 2016 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     GLW.N    Corning Inc                     Q3 2016 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     SHW.N    Sherwin-Williams Co             Q3 2016 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     MMC.N    Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc  Q3 2016 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     LLY.N    Eli Lilly and Co                Q3 2016 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     UTX.N    United Technologies Corp        Q3 2016 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     PG.N     Procter & Gamble Co             Q1 2017 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     MMM.N    3M Co                           Q3 2016 3M Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     LMT.N    Lockheed Martin Corp            Q3 2016 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     PNR.N    Pentair plc                     Q3 2016 Pentair plc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     R.N      Ryder System Inc                Q3 2016 Ryder System Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     WAT.N    Waters Corp                     Q3 2016 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     KEY.N    KeyCorp                         Q3 2016 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     DD.N     E I du Pont de Nemours and Co   Q3 2016 E I du Pont de Nemours and Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     BAX.N    Baxter International Inc        Q3 2016 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     ETR.N    Entergy Corp                    Q3 2016 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     FCX.N    Freeport-McMoRan Inc            Q3 2016 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  BMO     NLSN.N   Nielsen Holdings PLC            Q3 2016 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     TMK.N    Torchmark Corp                  Q3 2016 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     RRC.N    Range Resources Corp            Q3 2016 Range Resources Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     CB.N     Chubb Ltd                       Q3 2016 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     BXP.N    Boston Properties Inc           Q3 2016 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     EW.N     Edwards Lifesciences Corp       Q3 2016 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     OI.N     Owens-Illinois Inc              Q3 2016 Owens-Illinois Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     TSS.N    Total System Services Inc       Q3 2016 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     UDR.N    UDR Inc                         Q3 2016 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     VRTX.O   Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc      Q3 2016 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     T.N      AT&T Inc                        Q3 2016 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     CHRW.O   C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc     Q3 2016 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     DFS.N    Discover Financial Services     Q3 2016 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     EQR.N    Equity Residential              Q3 2016 Equity Residential Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     JNPR.N   Juniper Networks Inc            Q3 2016 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     AMP.N    Ameriprise Financial Inc        Q3 2016 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     CINF.O   Cincinnati Financial Corp       Q3 2016 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     BCR.N    C R Bard Inc                    Q3 2016 C R Bard Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     CMG.N    Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc      Q3 2016 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     ESRX.O   Express Scripts Holding Co      Q3 2016 Express Scripts Holding Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  AMC     AIZ.N    Assurant Inc                    Q3 2016 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2016  16:05   COF.N    Capital One Financial Corp      Q3 2016 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  06:30   IR.N     Ingersoll-Rand PLC              Q3 2016 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  06:30   LUV.N    Southwest Airlines Co           Q3 2016 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  06:45   AVY.N    Avery Dennison Corp             Q3 2016 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  07:00   WEC.N    WEC Energy Group Inc            Q3 2016 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  07:30   FLIR.O   FLIR Systems Inc                Q3 2016 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  08:00   NSC.N    Norfolk Southern Corp           Q3 2016 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  08:00   MDLZ.O   Mondelez International Inc      Q3 2016 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     WM.N     Waste Management Inc            Q3 2016 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     GRMN.O   Garmin Ltd                      Q3 2016 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     DTE.N    DTE Energy Co                   Q3 2016 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     HES.N    Hess Corp                       Q3 2016 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     WYN.N    Wyndham Worldwide Corp          Q3 2016 Wyndham Worldwide Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     BA.N     Boeing Co                       Q3 2016 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     LH.N     Laboratory Corporation of       Q3 2016 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
                               America Holdings                Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     CMCSA.O  Comcast Corp                    Q3 2016 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     GD.N     General Dynamics Corp           Q3 2016 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     NOC.N    Northrop Grumman Corp           Q3 2016 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     SPG.N    Simon Property Group Inc        Q3 2016 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     BIIB.O   Biogen Inc                      Q3 2016 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     KO.N     Coca-Cola Co                    Q3 2016 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     BEN.N    Franklin Resources Inc          Q4 2016 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     HBAN.O   Huntington Bancshares Inc       Q3 2016 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     STT.N    State Street Corp               Q3 2016 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     BSX.N    Boston Scientific Corp          Q3 2016 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  BMO     NDAQ.O   Nasdaq Inc                      Q3 2016 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     FISV.O   Fiserv Inc                      Q3 2016 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     VAR.N    Varian Medical Systems Inc      Q4 2016 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     TXN.O    Texas Instruments Inc           Q3 2016 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     O.N      Realty Income Corp              Q3 2016 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     EFX.N    Equifax Inc                     Q3 2016 Equifax Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     EXR.N    Extra Space Storage Inc         Q3 2016 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     NEM.N    Newmont Mining Corp             Q3 2016 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  16:00   FFIV.O   F5 Networks Inc                 Q4 2016 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     FBHS.N   Fortune Brands Home & Security  Q3 2016 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings
                               Inc                             Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     PSA.N    Public Storage                  Q3 2016 Public Storage Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     UHS.N    Universal Health Services Inc   Q3 2016 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     RHI.N    Robert Half International Inc   Q3 2016 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     WDC.O    Western Digital Corp            Q1 2017 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     MUR.N    Murphy Oil Corp                 Q3 2016 Murphy Oil Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     UNM.N    Unum Group                      Q3 2016 Unum Group Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     ORLY.O   O'Reilly Automotive Inc         Q3 2016 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2016  AMC     XL.N     XL Group Ltd                    Q3 2016 XL Group Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  06:00   AET.N    Aetna Inc                       Q3 2016 Aetna Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  06:55   IVZ.N    Invesco Ltd                     Q3 2016 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  06:55   RTN.N    Raytheon Co                     Q3 2016 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  NTS     GOOGL.O  Alphabet Inc                    Q3 2016 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  NTS     BWA.N    BorgWarner Inc                  Q3 2016 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  06:59   CBG.N    CBRE Group Inc                  Q3 2016 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  NTS     AMGN.O   Amgen Inc                       Q3 2016 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  07:00   F.N      Ford Motor Co                   Q3 2016 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  07:00   MO.N     Altria Group Inc                Q3 2016 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  07:00   AMT.N    American Tower Corp             Q3 2016 American Tower Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     APD.N    Air Products and Chemicals Inc  Q4 2016 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     MJN.N    Mead Johnson Nutrition Co       Q3 2016 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     LKQ.O    LKQ Corp                        Q3 2016 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     TROW.O   T. Rowe Price Group Inc         Q3 2016 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     UPS.N    United Parcel Service Inc       Q3 2016 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     SEE.N    Sealed Air Corp                 Q3 2016 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     CL.N     Colgate-Palmolive Co            Q3 2016 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     ALXN.O   Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc     Q3 2016 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     SCG.N    SCANA Corp                      Q3 2016 SCANA Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     IP.N     International Paper Co          Q3 2016 International Paper Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     CMS.N    CMS Energy Corp                 Q3 2016 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     NOV.N    National Oilwell Varco Inc      Q3 2016 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     BMY.N    Bristol-Myers Squibb Co         Q3 2016 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     CELG.O   Celgene Corp                    Q3 2016 Celgene Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     DOW.N    Dow Chemical Co                 Q3 2016 Dow Chemical Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     ALLE.N   Allegion PLC                    Q3 2016 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     DPS.N    Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc     Q3 2016 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     SWK.N    Stanley Black & Decker Inc      Q3 2016 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     CME.O    CME Group Inc                   Q3 2016 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     LLL.N    L-3 Communications Holdings     Q3 2016 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc Earnings
                               Inc                             Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     PX.N     Praxair Inc                     Q3 2016 Praxair Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     XEL.N    Xcel Energy Inc                 Q3 2016 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     TDC.N    Teradata Corp                   Q3 2016 Teradata Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     COP.N    ConocoPhillips                  Q3 2016 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     MPC.N    Marathon Petroleum Corp         Q3 2016 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     EQT.N    EQT Corp                        Q3 2016 EQT Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     TMO.N    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc    Q3 2016 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  BMO     HCA.N    HCA Holdings Inc                Q3 2016 HCA Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     AJG.N    Arthur J Gallagher & Co         Q3 2016 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     FLS.N    Flowserve Corp                  Q3 2016 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     EXPE.O   Expedia Inc                     Q3 2016 Expedia Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     LEG.N    Leggett & Platt Inc             Q3 2016 Leggett & Platt Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     AFL.N    Aflac Inc                       Q3 2016 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     EMN.N    Eastman Chemical Co             Q3 2016 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     CA.OQ    CA Inc                          Q2 2017 CA Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     VRSN.O   Verisign Inc                    Q3 2016 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  16:00   SYK.N    Stryker Corp                    Q3 2016 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     PFG.N    Principal Financial Group Inc   Q3 2016 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     HBI.N    HanesBrands Inc                 Q3 2016 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     HIG.N    Hartford Financial Services     Q3 2016 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Earnings
                               Group Inc                       Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     DLR.N    Digital Realty Trust Inc        Q3 2016 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     KIM.N    Kimco Realty Corp               Q3 2016 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     RSG.N    Republic Services Inc           Q3 2016 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     MAC.N    Macerich Co                     Q3 2016 Macerich Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     SRCL.O   Stericycle Inc                  Q3 2016 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     AMZN.O   Amazon.com Inc                  Q3 2016 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     MCK.N    McKesson Corp                   Q2 2017 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     AIV.N    Apartment Investment and        Q3 2016 Apartment Investment and Management Co
                               Management Co                   Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     ESS.N    Essex Property Trust Inc        Q3 2016 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2016  AMC     FTV.N    Fortive Corp                    Q3 2016 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  06:45   XRX.N    Xerox Corp                      Q3 2016 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  07:00   LM.N     Legg Mason Inc                  Q2 2017 Legg Mason Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     PSX.N    Phillips 66                     Q3 2016 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     CVX.N    Chevron Corp                    Q3 2016 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     MA.N     Mastercard Inc                  Q3 2016 MasterCard Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     AON.N    Aon PLC                         Q3 2016 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     XOM.N    Exxon Mobil Corp                Q3 2016 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     WY.N     Weyerhaeuser Co                 Q3 2016 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     NWL.N    Newell Brands Inc               Q3 2016 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     VTR.N    Ventas Inc                      Q3 2016 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     ABBV.N   AbbVie Inc                      Q3 2016 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     COG.N    Cabot Oil & Gas Corp            Q3 2016 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     HSY.N    Hershey Co                      Q3 2016 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2016  BMO     AN.N     AutoNation Inc                  Q3 2016 AutoNation Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. ET, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before U.S.Market Opens' - BMO, or
DBH - During U.S. business hours, or NTS - 'No Time Scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve EPS estimate:- 
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
