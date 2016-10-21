DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Date Time RIC Company Event Name 24-Oct-2016 BMO VFC.N VF Corp Q3 2016 VF Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2016 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q3 2016 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2016 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q4 2016 Visa Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2016 AMC ZION.O Zions Bancorp Q3 2016 Zions Bancorp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2016 AMC AVB.N AvalonBay Communities Inc Q3 2016 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 06:00 WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q3 2016 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 06:00 CNC.N Centene Corp Q3 2016 Centene Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 06:30 BHI.N Baker Hughes Inc Q3 2016 Baker Hughes Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 NTS AAPL.O Apple Inc Q4 2016 Apple Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 NTS AKAM.O Akamai Technologies Inc Q3 2016 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 07:00 MAS.N Masco Corp Q3 2016 Masco Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 07:15 UA.N Under Armour Inc Q3 2016 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 07:30 CAT.N Caterpillar Inc Q3 2016 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO GM.N General Motors Co Q3 2016 General Motors Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO VLO.N Valero Energy Corp Q3 2016 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO MRK.N Merck & Co Inc Q3 2016 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO GLW.N Corning Inc Q3 2016 Corning Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q3 2016 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO MMC.N Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q3 2016 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO LLY.N Eli Lilly and Co Q3 2016 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO UTX.N United Technologies Corp Q3 2016 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO PG.N Procter & Gamble Co Q1 2017 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q3 2016 3M Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q3 2016 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO PNR.N Pentair plc Q3 2016 Pentair plc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO R.N Ryder System Inc Q3 2016 Ryder System Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO WAT.N Waters Corp Q3 2016 Waters Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q3 2016 KeyCorp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO DD.N E I du Pont de Nemours and Co Q3 2016 E I du Pont de Nemours and Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO BAX.N Baxter International Inc Q3 2016 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO ETR.N Entergy Corp Q3 2016 Entergy Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO FCX.N Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q3 2016 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 BMO NLSN.N Nielsen Holdings PLC Q3 2016 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC TMK.N Torchmark Corp Q3 2016 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC RRC.N Range Resources Corp Q3 2016 Range Resources Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC CB.N Chubb Ltd Q3 2016 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC BXP.N Boston Properties Inc Q3 2016 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC EW.N Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q3 2016 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC OI.N Owens-Illinois Inc Q3 2016 Owens-Illinois Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC TSS.N Total System Services Inc Q3 2016 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC UDR.N UDR Inc Q3 2016 UDR Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC VRTX.O Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 2016 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC T.N AT&T Inc Q3 2016 AT&T Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC CHRW.O C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Services Q3 2016 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC EQR.N Equity Residential Q3 2016 Equity Residential Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC JNPR.N Juniper Networks Inc Q3 2016 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC AMP.N Ameriprise Financial Inc Q3 2016 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC CINF.O Cincinnati Financial Corp Q3 2016 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC BCR.N C R Bard Inc Q3 2016 C R Bard Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC CMG.N Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q3 2016 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC ESRX.O Express Scripts Holding Co Q3 2016 Express Scripts Holding Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 AMC AIZ.N Assurant Inc Q3 2016 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 16:05 COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2016 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 06:30 IR.N Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q3 2016 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 06:30 LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q3 2016 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 06:45 AVY.N Avery Dennison Corp Q3 2016 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 07:00 WEC.N WEC Energy Group Inc Q3 2016 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 07:30 FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q3 2016 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 08:00 NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2016 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 08:00 MDLZ.O Mondelez International Inc Q3 2016 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q3 2016 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO GRMN.O Garmin Ltd Q3 2016 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO DTE.N DTE Energy Co Q3 2016 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO HES.N Hess Corp Q3 2016 Hess Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO WYN.N Wyndham Worldwide Corp Q3 2016 Wyndham Worldwide Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO BA.N Boeing Co Q3 2016 Boeing Co Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO LH.N Laboratory Corporation of Q3 2016 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings America Holdings Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO CMCSA.O Comcast Corp Q3 2016 Comcast Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q3 2016 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO NOC.N Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2016 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO SPG.N Simon Property Group Inc Q3 2016 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO BIIB.O Biogen Inc Q3 2016 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q3 2016 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO BEN.N Franklin Resources Inc Q4 2016 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q3 2016 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q3 2016 State Street Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO BSX.N Boston Scientific Corp Q3 2016 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 BMO NDAQ.O Nasdaq Inc Q3 2016 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC FISV.O Fiserv Inc Q3 2016 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC VAR.N Varian Medical Systems Inc Q4 2016 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q3 2016 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC O.N Realty Income Corp Q3 2016 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC EFX.N Equifax Inc Q3 2016 Equifax Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC EXR.N Extra Space Storage Inc Q3 2016 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC NEM.N Newmont Mining Corp Q3 2016 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 16:00 FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q4 2016 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC FBHS.N Fortune Brands Home & Security Q3 2016 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Inc Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC PSA.N Public Storage Q3 2016 Public Storage Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC UHS.N Universal Health Services Inc Q3 2016 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC RHI.N Robert Half International Inc Q3 2016 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC WDC.O Western Digital Corp Q1 2017 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC MUR.N Murphy Oil Corp Q3 2016 Murphy Oil Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC UNM.N Unum Group Q3 2016 Unum Group Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC ORLY.O O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q3 2016 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 AMC XL.N XL Group Ltd Q3 2016 XL Group Ltd Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 06:00 AET.N Aetna Inc Q3 2016 Aetna Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 06:55 IVZ.N Invesco Ltd Q3 2016 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 06:55 RTN.N Raytheon Co Q3 2016 Raytheon Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 NTS GOOGL.O Alphabet Inc Q3 2016 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 NTS BWA.N BorgWarner Inc Q3 2016 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 06:59 CBG.N CBRE Group Inc Q3 2016 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 NTS AMGN.O Amgen Inc Q3 2016 Amgen Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 07:00 F.N Ford Motor Co Q3 2016 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 07:00 MO.N Altria Group Inc Q3 2016 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 07:00 AMT.N American Tower Corp Q3 2016 American Tower Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO APD.N Air Products and Chemicals Inc Q4 2016 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO MJN.N Mead Johnson Nutrition Co Q3 2016 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO LKQ.O LKQ Corp Q3 2016 LKQ Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO TROW.O T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO UPS.N United Parcel Service Inc Q3 2016 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO SEE.N Sealed Air Corp Q3 2016 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q3 2016 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO ALXN.O Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 2016 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO SCG.N SCANA Corp Q3 2016 SCANA Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO IP.N International Paper Co Q3 2016 International Paper Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q3 2016 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO NOV.N National Oilwell Varco Inc Q3 2016 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO BMY.N Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q3 2016 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO CELG.O Celgene Corp Q3 2016 Celgene Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO DOW.N Dow Chemical Co Q3 2016 Dow Chemical Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO ALLE.N Allegion PLC Q3 2016 Allegion PLC Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO DPS.N Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc Q3 2016 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q3 2016 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO CME.O CME Group Inc Q3 2016 CME Group Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO LLL.N L-3 Communications Holdings Q3 2016 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc Earnings Inc Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO PX.N Praxair Inc Q3 2016 Praxair Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO XEL.N Xcel Energy Inc Q3 2016 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO TDC.N Teradata Corp Q3 2016 Teradata Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO COP.N ConocoPhillips Q3 2016 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO MPC.N Marathon Petroleum Corp Q3 2016 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO EQT.N EQT Corp Q3 2016 EQT Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO TMO.N Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Q3 2016 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 BMO HCA.N HCA Holdings Inc Q3 2016 HCA Holdings Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q3 2016 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC FLS.N Flowserve Corp Q3 2016 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC EXPE.O Expedia Inc Q3 2016 Expedia Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC LEG.N Leggett & Platt Inc Q3 2016 Leggett & Platt Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC AFL.N Aflac Inc Q3 2016 Aflac Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC EMN.N Eastman Chemical Co Q3 2016 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC CA.OQ CA Inc Q2 2017 CA Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC VRSN.O Verisign Inc Q3 2016 Verisign Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 16:00 SYK.N Stryker Corp Q3 2016 Stryker Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC PFG.N Principal Financial Group Inc Q3 2016 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC HBI.N HanesBrands Inc Q3 2016 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC HIG.N Hartford Financial Services Q3 2016 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Group Inc Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC DLR.N Digital Realty Trust Inc Q3 2016 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC KIM.N Kimco Realty Corp Q3 2016 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC RSG.N Republic Services Inc Q3 2016 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC MAC.N Macerich Co Q3 2016 Macerich Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC SRCL.O Stericycle Inc Q3 2016 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC AMZN.O Amazon.com Inc Q3 2016 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC MCK.N McKesson Corp Q2 2017 McKesson Corp Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC AIV.N Apartment Investment and Q3 2016 Apartment Investment and Management Co Management Co Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC ESS.N Essex Property Trust Inc Q3 2016 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 AMC FTV.N Fortive Corp Q3 2016 Fortive Corp Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 06:45 XRX.N Xerox Corp Q3 2016 Xerox Corp Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 07:00 LM.N Legg Mason Inc Q2 2017 Legg Mason Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO PSX.N Phillips 66 Q3 2016 Phillips 66 Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO CVX.N Chevron Corp Q3 2016 Chevron Corp Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO MA.N Mastercard Inc Q3 2016 MasterCard Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO AON.N Aon PLC Q3 2016 Aon PLC Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO XOM.N Exxon Mobil Corp Q3 2016 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO WY.N Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 2016 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO NWL.N Newell Brands Inc Q3 2016 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO VTR.N Ventas Inc Q3 2016 Ventas Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO ABBV.N AbbVie Inc Q3 2016 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO COG.N Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q3 2016 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO HSY.N Hershey Co Q3 2016 Hershey Co Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 BMO AN.N AutoNation Inc Q3 2016 AutoNation Inc Earnings Release 