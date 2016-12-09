FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 9, 2016 / 5:07 PM / 8 months ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead:
    
** Please Note: all times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date     Start Time   RIC      Company             Event Name
 14-Dec-2016    BMO          PGR.N    Progressive Corp    November 2016 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 15-Dec-2016    AMC          ADBE.O   Adobe Systems Inc   Q4 2016 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release - Tentative
 15-Dec-2016    AMC          ORCL.N   Oracle Corp         Q2 2017 Oracle Corp Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before 
      U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
   Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.