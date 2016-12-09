DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead: ** Please Note: all times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 14-Dec-2016 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp November 2016 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 15-Dec-2016 AMC ADBE.O Adobe Systems Inc Q4 2016 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release - Tentative 15-Dec-2016 AMC ORCL.N Oracle Corp Q2 2017 Oracle Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)