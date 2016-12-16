FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 5:18 PM / 8 months ago

DIARY-U.S. EARNINGS WEEK AHEAD

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX)corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company                 Event Name
 19-Dec-2016  BMO         LEN.N   Lennar Corp             Q4 2016 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2016  BMO         GIS.N   General Mills Inc       Q2 2017 General Mills Inc Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2016  BMO         DRI.N   Darden Restaurants Inc  Q2 2017 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2016  BMO         KMX.N   Carmax Inc              Q3 2017 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2016  BMO         CCL.N   Carnival Corp           Q4 2016 Carnival Corp Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2016  AMC         NKE.N   Nike Inc                Q2 2017 Nike Inc Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2016  16:15       FDX.N   FedEx Corp              Q2 2017 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2016  BMO         ACN.N   Accenture PLC           Q1 2017 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2016  BMO         PAYX.O  Paychex Inc             Q2 2017 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2016  AMC         MU.O    Micron Technology Inc   Q1 2017 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2016  AMC         BBBY.O  Bed Bath & Beyond Inc   Q3 2016 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2016  AMC         RHT.N   Red Hat Inc             Q3 2017 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release
 22-Dec-2016  09:30       CAG.N   Conagra Brands Inc      Q2 2017 ConAgra Foods Inc Earnings Release
 22-Dec-2016  AMC         CTAS.O  Cintas Corp             Q2 2017 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 
       
    
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before 
 U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known.
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

