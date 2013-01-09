FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. holiday season retail sales rose 2.5 percent -ShopperTrak
January 9, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. holiday season retail sales rose 2.5 percent -ShopperTrak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales rose 2.5 percent during
the 2012 holiday season, helped by a late surge in store visits
in the days right before Christmas, retail tracking firm
ShopperTrak said on Wednesday.
    ShopperTrak, which monitors the number of people walking
into stores across the United States, said foot traffic also
rose 2.5 percent in November and December.
    "Heavy discounting by retailers at the end of December led
to increases in shopper activity," ShopperTrak founder Bill
Martin said in a statement.
    In mid-December, after signs of slowdown in retail sales
after the season got off to a strong start at Thanksgiving,
ShopperTrak lowered its forecast, calling for sales to increase
2.5 percent from 2011, compared to an earlier forecast of a 3.3
percent jump.
    The National Retail Federation, which will publish its
holiday sales results next week has forecast an increase of 4.1
percent.

