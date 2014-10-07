Retail group expects brighter holiday season sales in 2014

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales are expected to rise 4.1 percent this holiday season to $616.9 billion, outpacing last year’s gains, the world’s largest retail trade association said on Tuesday.

Holiday sales in November and December 2013 rose 3.1 percent, the National Retail Federation said.

“Retailers could see a welcome boost in holiday shopping, giving some companies the shot in the arm they need after a volatile first half of the year and an uneventful summer,” NRF’s President and Chief executive Officer Mathhew Shay said in a statement. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)